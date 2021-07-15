Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Baisal Osmonov

Music App UI

Baisal Osmonov
Baisal Osmonov
  • Save
Music App UI app ux ui design
Download color palette

Hello friends👋
Here is my first shot is a UI concept for a music application. I hope you'll like it!

Soon I will start publishing new shots!

Have a nice day🖐

View all tags
Posted on Jul 15, 2021
Baisal Osmonov
Baisal Osmonov
Like