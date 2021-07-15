Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Hoang Nguyen

#20 Getting quality feedback is not hard

Hoang Nguyen
Hoang Nguyen
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette

Sometimes, the feedback process can become a traumatic experience for both parties: giver and receiver.

But getting quality feedback is not hard like that.

Read more: 👉 Getting quality feedback is not hard

Illustration by UI8

Dribbble | Behance | Instagram | Medium

1 five level cover
Rebound of
#Article 1 - Five Levels of Creativity
By Hoang Nguyen
View all tags
Posted on Jul 15, 2021
Hoang Nguyen
Hoang Nguyen
Vietnamese guy, who loves designing and animals.
Hire Me

More by Hoang Nguyen

View profile
    • Like