Martin Tellinger

Martin Tellinger
Powersled - brand ice hockey branding
The future of on - ice strength & conditioning
Foldable and patented design fits all hockey rinks.

Can you see the energy, the puck and the goalie zone near the net?

https://www.power-sled.com/

Posted on Jul 15, 2021
