Web Travel Landing Page - Mlaku #MletreAsek

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
this is my exploration of
Web Travel Landing Page - Mlaku
In this post, I am sharing
Page of
---------------------------------------------------------- ✈
🏖🏞🏔🛥🛬🏜 Landing page of travel website
🚗 ----------------------------------------------------------
Follow my Instagram @bw.bagaswibowo if you're curious about other screens! What do you think? Let me know in the comments section below and don't forget to leave a like to show support! thank you