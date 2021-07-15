🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website
Heyyyo! ✌
💬 Wanna know how many 'bad words' do you use in your speech? Let us introduce our new shot — voice analysis app. It allows you to track words in conversation and provide statistics on them.
There are three screens in the shot. The main page displays the calls made by the user. The graph below shows how many minutes the user spends on calls during the week. 📞
🔔 The second page provides an analysis of the words in the selected call. Bubbles show words spoken in a conversation, and a pie chart shows statistics on them. The third page shows the transcript of the call. We can listen to the recorded call again or read it on the smartphone screen in dialogue mode.
🔵The accent color is blue, because blue is associated with reliability and accuracy, which is important in data science applications.
Press L if you like our design and share feedback!
P.S. If you want to gain insight into UI/UX design trends, check out our article.
Created by Nikita Lavrik
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.