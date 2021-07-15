Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Voice Analysis App

Voice Analysis App statistics graphs call whatsapp startup mvp voice analysis word analysis analysis analytics voice mobile online ux ui purrweb design app
Heyyyo! ✌

💬 Wanna know how many 'bad words' do you use in your speech? Let us introduce our new shot — voice analysis app. It allows you to track words in conversation and provide statistics on them.

There are three screens in the shot. The main page displays the calls made by the user. The graph below shows how many minutes the user spends on calls during the week. 📞

🔔 The second page provides an analysis of the words in the selected call. Bubbles show words spoken in a conversation, and a pie chart shows statistics on them. The third page shows the transcript of the call. We can listen to the recorded call again or read it on the smartphone screen in dialogue mode.

🔵The accent color is blue, because blue is associated with reliability and accuracy, which is important in data science applications.

P.S. If you want to gain insight into UI/UX design trends, check out our article.

Created by Nikita Lavrik

