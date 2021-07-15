🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Managing Across Asia is a company enabling businesses to become successful multinational brands with sustainable infrastructure and business models. They understand that businesses struggle to make profits when they globalize themselves.
With simple UI/UX and goal-oriented design of the landing pages, the conversion rate kept increasing over time. Till now, they have won 5+ awards for their service in the field and also an award for the unique and minimalistic UI/UX design of the interfaces. The development team at GraffersID, helped them in developing brainstorming UI UX design for their website.
Behance link: https://www.behance.net/gallery/123510975/Managing-Across-Asia-Business-Management-Website