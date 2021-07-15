ChauKhuong Hotel website

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hotel is built according to classical and luxurios ar-chitecture. We are proud to have been entrusted to design a layout web, trying to find something abstract and visualize it in a simple and luxury graphic form.
View more: https://www.behance.net/gallery/123508933/ChauKhuong-hotel-layout-website
Designer: Tina Nguyen