Tokyo - 7 Days | Travel Journal

Tokyo - 7 Days | Travel Journal infographics booklet street photography journal illustration print
A journal documenting photos and train lines taken during my 7 days in Tokyo back in 2019.

One of the things that really fascinated me out of the many things in Japan were the train lines. It's probably one of the best examples of 'organised chaos' out there. I find such beauty in the complexity but marvel at the simplicity of the system.

View the full digital booklet here: https://issuu.com/ezraselga/docs/_folio__tokyo_train_map_flat

Posted on Jul 15, 2021
