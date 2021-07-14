Maps Glass

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hey Guys! If you have been following a bit, you have probably noticed that Windows 11 will be released soon. This is the background for Windows 11 and I would like to use it in my design. I think it's so cool! What do you think ? :))
Here are the icons I used in my design that you can download: boxicons.com
