Always Hungry!

Always Hungry! cycles 3d modelling blender 3d design illustration icon vector
So..... I couldn't stop eating last night
Inspired me to make this ahah

Thankfully, my fridge is always full.

Thinking of making this into little earrings - so that's why there's a loop on top!

Posted on Jul 14, 2021
Aussie grown motion designer & koala extrodinare ;)
