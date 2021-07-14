Tomas Jankauskas

Transcendence Phobos

Transcendence Phobos 3d scifi design space
Transcendence series: Soul avatar is being build in outer space as the Astronaut embraces the full scale of what he has conceived just near a Mars satellite . This avatar is his vessel for a afterlife journey. Realization comes, his time in space is very limited

Posted on Jul 14, 2021
