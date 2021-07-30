Flying Saucer Studio

Wobot - Rebrand

We loved working with Wobot to take them to the next level!

Wobot uses advanced AI-powered video management to make sure that everything in your business is as efficient, safe, and successful as possible.

As businesses open back up, this is an incredible tool to make sure all your safety procedures are followed without having to pour over video footage!

Posted on Jul 30, 2021
