Vintage Dribbble Sneaker

I had the privilege of creating a series of badges for Dribbble, which were commissioned for a summer swag pack for employees. Since I've now used the platform for 10 years, this was an especially meaningful opportunity!
This badge celebrates the core elements of the Dribbble brand by imagining what an actual basketball sneaker could look like.
I based my design on classic Nike and Adidas models — see second slide for original sketch. More to come!