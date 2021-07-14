Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Dan Lehman

Vintage Dribbble Sneaker

Dan Lehman
Dan Lehman
Hire Me
  • Save
Vintage Dribbble Sneaker design fashion adidas nike basketball retro vintage high top shoe drawing sketch illustration sneaker
Vintage Dribbble Sneaker design fashion adidas nike basketball retro vintage high top shoe drawing sketch illustration sneaker
Download color palette
  1. Dan Lehman Dribbble Shoe.jpg
  2. dribbble sneaker sketch 2.jpg

I had the privilege of creating a series of badges for Dribbble, which were commissioned for a summer swag pack for employees. Since I've now used the platform for 10 years, this was an especially meaningful opportunity!

This badge celebrates the core elements of the Dribbble brand by imagining what an actual basketball sneaker could look like.

I based my design on classic Nike and Adidas models — see second slide for original sketch. More to come!

Dan Lehman
Dan Lehman
Branding, Illustration, & Packaging
Hire Me

More by Dan Lehman

View profile
    • Like