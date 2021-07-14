Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Jealousy | DJ Set

Jealousy | DJ Set
Happy Pride! 🌈✨💃😧💅😌  

Artwork to promote the DJ set I performed live at the fourth edition of Just Love, El Salvador's Pride party hosted by HUS.

Listen to the set here.

Instagram | Behance | Facebook

Illustrator, brand identity designer, and music hoarder.
    • Like