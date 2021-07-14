Petsy Pet Care Landing Page Concept

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey Dribbslers,
Here I am presenting Petsy which is a concept for pet care specially for dog.
Petsy based on a dog care product selling platform. Generally in this type of business folks come to get the best products for their pups. This landing page allows users to find their desire product in very less amount time.
Petsy design also can be used on other platform too. It's designed on Figma and it's fully editable.
You can also check out the full case study of this project.
"Have a look full view of this project" Behance
Share some of your thoughts about this project. Your feedback is greatly apriciated.
I am available for doing your web or app UI design project.
bipulhossain858@gmail.com