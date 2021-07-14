🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Aurora Mobile Bank Wallet or AMBW. AMBW combines a unique billing system, mobile wallet, clearing house, signature authentication, cloud computing, artificial intelligence mechanism and other elements that we can't disclose in a state-of-the-art platform, which provides security for performing all types of payments and delivers the next-generation payment tool to all current and future smart phone devices.
My role in this project was as a Product designer as creating the wire-framing branding and overall design solution for mobile platform.