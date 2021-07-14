Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Aryan Manouchehri

#DailyUI, Day3:Landing Page

#DailyUI, Day3:Landing Page design challenge digital marketing landing page webdesign ux ui dailyui
Hi everyone!👋
This is the third day of #DailyUI and I create a landing page for "Roitism".They are help you for better communication with other people on social media .It's help to get more user and client for any Job position.

Posted on Jul 14, 2021
