Jonathan Rosas

Maratón UI #1 - Sign Up

Jonathan Rosas
Jonathan Rosas
  • Save
Maratón UI #1 - Sign Up webdesign app ux uxui user interfac signup dog design ui graphic design
Download color palette

Challenge realizado para la maratón UI organizada por Service Design Club. En este caso era armar un Sign Up. #userinterface #signup #dog #UI #challenge #dailyUI

View all tags
Posted on Jul 14, 2021
Jonathan Rosas
Jonathan Rosas

More by Jonathan Rosas

View profile
    • Like