Paulius Tarvydas

Gediminas Castle Tower illustration

Paulius Tarvydas
Paulius Tarvydas
  • Save
Gediminas Castle Tower illustration stylized gameart looping model tower gediminas lithuania vilnius illustration redshift cinema 4d c4d loop animation 3d animation
Download color palette

3D illustration of Gediminas Castle Tower with Lithuanian flag and clouds.

Made with Cinema4d Redshift and Substance Painter

Scene can be bought on:
https://www.cgtrader.com/3d-models/architectural/other/stylized-gediminas-castle-tower

Paulius Tarvydas
Paulius Tarvydas

More by Paulius Tarvydas

View profile
    • Like