Alexander Ramsey

Lumber Company Website

Alexander Ramsey
Alexander Ramsey
  • Save
Lumber Company Website design home improvement project new hampshire new england materials local website construction lumber
Download color palette

One of the in-progress views of a website for a lumber company out of New Hampshire. The creative thought process going into this was targeting the simplicity of shopping for materials and locating your local mill as simply as possible.

Alexander Ramsey
Alexander Ramsey

More by Alexander Ramsey

View profile
    • Like