Njabulo

Frank Ocean - Blond

Njabulo
Njabulo
Hire Me
  • Save
Frank Ocean - Blond mockup photoshop creative design inspiration gradient minimal green album cover poster design poster album music frank ocean graphic design 3d typography vector illustrator illustration design
Download color palette

This shot was inspired by Frank Ocean's Blond album, specifically Self Control.

Njabulo
Njabulo
Logo Design, Brand Identity and Illustration
Hire Me

More by Njabulo

View profile
    • Like