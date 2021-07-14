Paulina Miracka

Cityklinika - logo identity brand aestetic clinic medicine branding logo
Rebranding of logo for the Finnish Aesthetic Medicine Clinic.
The creation of a logotype, visual identity, promotional materials and a website are just some of the tasks that we had the opportunity to complete together.

Client: Cityklinikka
Agency: Design Partners
Graphic designer: Paulina Miracka

Posted on Jul 14, 2021
