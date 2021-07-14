Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Cindy Nguyen
Brave Care

Brave Care Illness Pages — Pinworms

Cindy Nguyen
Brave Care
Cindy Nguyen for Brave Care
Brave Care Illness Pages — Pinworms
We just released illness pages for parents who are up late googling common issues kids face like pinworms 💩🪱. To spare their sanity and search history, we keep the information to need-to-knows paired with helpful visuals. Finding answers shouldn’t be hard.  At Brave Care, we make it easier with each resource we build.

Exceptional pediatric care that’s fueled by empathy and supported by modern technology.

Our Website / Twitter / Instagram / Facebook

Posted on Jul 14, 2021
Brave Care
Brave Care
Designing modern primary and urgent care for kids
