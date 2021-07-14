untold Postcard and Custom Box Design

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
New packaging design to support untold's second box launch featuring handcrafted goods from BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) owned small business.
I sprinkled a few witty sentences and kept the rest of the box minimal in design and color in hopes of shining light on the products themselves.