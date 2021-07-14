Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Jackie Kao

untold Postcard and Custom Box Design

Jackie Kao
Jackie Kao
untold Postcard and Custom Box Design mail print postcard illustration small business package retail layout identity typography box flower modern packaging design box design minimal
  1. untold-postcard-box.jpg
  2. untold-postcard.jpg
  3. untold-new-box.jpg

New packaging design to support untold's second box launch featuring handcrafted goods from BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) owned small business.

I sprinkled a few witty sentences and kept the rest of the box minimal in design and color in hopes of shining light on the products themselves.

Visual designer & graphic artist
Hire Me

