Lolo baby - logo design

Lolo baby - logo design baby children airplane vector icon branding logo
Logo for a brand that produces children's clothes. Brand name was inspired by the first word spoken by the founder's child: lolo meaning samolot (eng: airplane)

Posted on Jul 14, 2021
