Ian Dziuk

One More Bite

Ian Dziuk
Ian Dziuk
Check out this delicious looking pie!

I created this pie illustration for a local bakery after they changed ownership. Their old logo/ branding featured the previous owner as an illustration and the new owner wanted to try something new. The real curve ball in this project was when the client asked if I could design the logo using blue and navy colors.

Let me know what you think!

Posted on Jul 14, 2021
