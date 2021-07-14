One More Bite

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Check out this delicious looking pie!
I created this pie illustration for a local bakery after they changed ownership. Their old logo/ branding featured the previous owner as an illustration and the new owner wanted to try something new. The real curve ball in this project was when the client asked if I could design the logo using blue and navy colors.
Let me know what you think!