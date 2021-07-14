Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Logo design - Deer

Logo design - Deer graphic design green logo logo deer animal logo deer logo logo design logo icon design branding
Hi stranger!
I was trying to learn how to create animal logos, so it's another test
What do you think of my design? let me know!

♦ Avaliable for freelance works: kollenfx@gmail.com or Twitter

