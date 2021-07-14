CJ Olives

Waitin' on this damn teaa

CJ Olives
CJ Olives
Hire Me
  • Save
Waitin' on this damn teaa clouds boil kettle tea comic sketch blobs gradient digital design characterdesign digitalart illustration character
Waitin' on this damn teaa clouds boil kettle tea comic sketch blobs gradient digital design characterdesign digitalart illustration character
Waitin' on this damn teaa clouds boil kettle tea comic sketch blobs gradient digital design characterdesign digitalart illustration character
Waitin' on this damn teaa clouds boil kettle tea comic sketch blobs gradient digital design characterdesign digitalart illustration character
Download color palette
  1. Waitin'_4_Tea 3.png
  2. Waitin'_4_Tea.png
  3. Waitin'_4_Tea 4.png
  4. Waitin'_4_Tea 2.png

Too many days of continually going back into the kitchen to reboil the water because I forgot about it lol

CJ Olives
CJ Olives
Illustrator & Sound Creator bb ✨
Hire Me

More by CJ Olives

View profile
    • Like