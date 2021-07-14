PollemStudio

Angatha Font

PollemStudio
PollemStudio
  • Save
Angatha Font illustration logo signature design letterhead fonts font script font design typeface calligraphy
Download color palette

Angatha Modern Calligraphy is perfect for wedding designs, shared moments, branding projects, logos, social media posts, advertisements, product packaging, product design, labels, photography, watermarks, invitations, stationery, and any project that requires a handwritten feel.

PollemStudio
PollemStudio

More by PollemStudio

View profile
    • Like