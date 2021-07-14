Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Karina Popova

Device Security Assistant Mobile App

Meet Device Security Assistant

Device Security Assistant protects your phone:  

• Web Protection: Like online shopping and banking? Do you store your credit card details online? This categorizes and blocks phishing, malware, spam, and fraud so you can browse freely and safely.

• Call Blocker: protects you from unsolicited spam phone calls by blocking them.
Manage block/unblock calls easily.  

• Storage: Secures your private photos, contacts and passwords personal photos and videos by locking them down with PIN protection 

Have a Project? kasyadesigner@gmail.com

Posted on Jul 14, 2021
