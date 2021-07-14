Device Security Assistant Mobile App

Meet Device Security Assistant

Device Security Assistant protects your phone:

• Web Protection: Like online shopping and banking? Do you store your credit card details online? This categorizes and blocks phishing, malware, spam, and fraud so you can browse freely and safely.

• Call Blocker: protects you from unsolicited spam phone calls by blocking them.

Manage block/unblock calls easily.

• Storage: Secures your private photos, contacts and passwords personal photos and videos by locking them down with PIN protection

