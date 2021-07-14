The haters gonna hate

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
You're Enough. Stop Listening to haters. There is no standard about who you are. It's okay, shake your insecurity away. You'll be so much happier when you just settle into who you are.
LOVE YOURSELF!
Hi guys, hope y'all doing well!
We try new styles. it feels really good to play and explore it.
We're excited to share this design with you, so we hope you like it too.