Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Roman Zakhareko

Space Travel Web App

Roman Zakhareko
Roman Zakhareko
  • Save
Space Travel Web App space travel ui ux layout web typography interface webdesign landing
Download color palette

This is my exploration for the interface of the SpaceX travel site main page, what do you think about it?

Press “L” if you like it.

Keep in touch on
Behance | Dribbble | Instagram

View all tags
Posted on Jul 14, 2021
Roman Zakhareko
Roman Zakhareko

More by Roman Zakhareko

View profile
    • Like