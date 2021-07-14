Andri Herdiansyah

Moon Wolf Logo

Moon Wolf Logo ui logo design agricultural abstract logo modern logo minimalist logo minimal illustration branding
Download color palette

Simple wolf animal concept, crescent moon iconic combination, fresh and new personal brand identity or company trademark. https://www.logoground.com/designer.php?did=150787

