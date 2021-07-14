negartash

Mr Templator nft artist motion illustration portrait character design character designer motion designer photoshop procreate motion arts motion artist nft art motion graphics hicetnunc animation gif motion illustrator illustration
After I drew "Mr Templator", I changed this digital painting to Pop Art style. Then I moved it myself.
Its NFT ART for sale on https://www.hicetnunc.xyz/objkt/156330

