negartash

Miss Templator

negartash
negartash
  • Save
Miss Templator hicetnunc motion paints nft art motion arts motion artist adobe photoshop procreate motion popart pop art motion designer motion design animation motion gif illustrator illustration
Download color palette

After I drew "Miss Templator", I changed this digital painting to Pop Art style. Then I moved it myself.
Its NFT ART sor sale on https://www.hicetnunc.xyz/objkt/156319

negartash
negartash

More by negartash

View profile
    • Like