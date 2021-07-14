negartash

Madam Juji

negartash
negartash
  • Save
Madam Juji motion popart graphics hicetnunc nftart adobe photoshop illustration procreate illustrator motion designer pop art character design motion arts animation motion art motion artist motion graphics motion design gif motion
Download color palette

After I drew Madam Juji, I changed this digital painting to Pop Art style. Then I moved it by myself.
Its NFT ART for sale on https://www.hicetnunc.xyz/objkt/156293

negartash
negartash

More by negartash

View profile
    • Like