Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
fusioncrafts

Surgeons Records App

fusioncrafts
fusioncrafts
Hire Me
  • Save
Surgeons Records App patients records doctors app ui design ui ux design mobile ui mobile app app design surgeons app
Surgeons Records App patients records doctors app ui design ui ux design mobile ui mobile app app design surgeons app
Surgeons Records App patients records doctors app ui design ui ux design mobile ui mobile app app design surgeons app
Download color palette
  1. surgeons app.png
  2. surgeons app – 2.png
  3. surgeons app – 1.png

Hello dribbblers!
Here is the app for the Surgeons records. The app helps Surgeons to add and maintain the patients records and reports.

Hit "L" if you like it.

Wanna work together?
contact me at fusioncraftsdesign@gmail.com

Follow me on
Behance | LinkedIn | Instagram | Uplabs

fusioncrafts
fusioncrafts
Crafting awesome design experiences users love
Hire Me

More by fusioncrafts

View profile
    • Like