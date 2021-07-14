Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Landing page for the International Health Forum

Landing page for the International Health Forum landing page design website event medicine forum landing page web design design graphic design uiux
  1. Forum.png
  2. Forum-1.png
  3. Forum-2.png

We have developed a functional landing page for the International Health Forum, an annual global forum for the exchange of best practices and the search for innovative solutions in the field of healthcare.

Разработали функциональный лендинг для International Health Forum - ежегодного всемирного форума для обмена передовым опытом, поиска инновационных решений в сфере здравоохранения.

