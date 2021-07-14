We have developed a functional landing page for the International Health Forum, an annual global forum for the exchange of best practices and the search for innovative solutions in the field of healthcare.

Разработали функциональный лендинг для International Health Forum - ежегодного всемирного форума для обмена передовым опытом, поиска инновационных решений в сфере здравоохранения.

