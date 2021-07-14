The Sympathetic Witch

This is a woman with a magical superhuman power who is able to convey a sense of empathy and kindness to all beings in the universe. One of her eyes has melted from her sense of empathy for the injured being in the world. Also, the flowers on her head are always moving and dancing. As she uses her extraordinary power to evoke a sense of empathy in the creature, one of her eyes sparkles and the remaining colors of her melted eye stop to drip from the sense of empathy. I moved it myself.