Noise

Noise inky lines ink grunge texture grunge self portrait still life portrait illustration portrait lines poster laconic illustration composition abstract minimal
Discussing not so important matters with myself.

Prints and social media:
https://casualpolarbear.com/
https://www.instagram.com/casual_polar_bear/

Two years of everyday poster.
