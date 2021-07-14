Svetlana Shevliakova

Vector babyes pattern - baby pacifier and bottle for baby boy

Svetlana Shevliakova
Svetlana Shevliakova
  • Save
Vector babyes pattern - baby pacifier and bottle for baby boy dreams star cute sweet design illustratorukraine branding sweetl 2d art kids pacifier bottle vector pattern birthday newborn baby
Download color palette

Vector set of baby items for little newborn baby boy.
Beautiful delicate pattern will create warmth and comfort for your baby!

Svetlana Shevliakova
Svetlana Shevliakova

More by Svetlana Shevliakova

View profile
    • Like