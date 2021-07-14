Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Anh Thư Tạ

Giỏ quà mây Mừng Tết - 2021 Lunar New Year Gift Set snack food outdoor mood photography animation 2d animation graphic design design branding
2D animation video I maded for Giỏ quà mây Mừng Tết, my personal project in 2021 Lunar New Year. The video is created by 16 photos of Tet Gift-Set, with different backgrounds and people. What they all have in common is enjoying it together.

For a long time, Tet Gift-Set has been a typical Vietnamese cultural feature. It is not only a form of expressing affection to family, friends and colleagues, but also means a sense of vitality, good luck to the receiver. In that spirit, "Giỏ quà mây Mừng Tết" appear to be dedicated to important partners in your life.

Full project: https://bit.ly/3r9SRzj

