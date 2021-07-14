Daily UI Challenge (On/Off Switch)

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello friends,
Fifteenth day of https://www.dailyui.co/
Today I would like to share this On/Off switch animation which I've made with Figma & Adobe After Effects.
Hope u guys like it.
Thanks,
Always open for feedbacks & suggestions