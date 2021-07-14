Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Naman

Daily UI Challenge (On/Off Switch)

Daily UI Challenge (On/Off Switch) animation ux design ui typography @dailyui
Hello friends,
Fifteenth day of https://www.dailyui.co/
Today I would like to share this On/Off switch animation which I've made with Figma & Adobe After Effects.
Hope u guys like it.
Thanks,
Always open for feedbacks & suggestions

Posted on Jul 14, 2021
