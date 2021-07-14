Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mattia Carletti
Fightbean

Instant booking | Coworking space

Mattia Carletti
Fightbean
Mattia Carletti for Fightbean
Hire Us
  • Save
Download color palette

Designing a new coworking space app, we added a new feature we called "instant booking". Just push the button, and the system will automatically book the closest free meeting room for a maximum time of 15 or 30 min.

Not bad to manage last-minute-calls you didn't expect ⚡

Instant booking_Room booked.png
300 KB
Download
Instant booking_02.png
50 KB
Download
Instant booking_01 copy.png
40 KB
Download
Fightbean
Fightbean
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Fightbean

View profile
    • Like