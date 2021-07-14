Instant booking | Coworking space

Trending designs to inspire you
Designing a new coworking space app, we added a new feature we called "instant booking". Just push the button, and the system will automatically book the closest free meeting room for a maximum time of 15 or 30 min.
Not bad to manage last-minute-calls you didn't expect ⚡