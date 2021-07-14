Digital Wallet Dashboard

Hello Everyone! 👋

Check out my new exploration of the Dashboard version of the Digital Wallet. This dashboard is useful for those of you who want to easily manage your personal or business finances online. You can see on the right that there is a button to set up a personal or business account.

