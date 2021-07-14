Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Digital Wallet Dashboard

Digital Wallet Dashboard
Hello Everyone! 👋

Check out my new exploration of the Dashboard version of the Digital Wallet. This dashboard is useful for those of you who want to easily manage your personal or business finances online. You can see on the right that there is a button to set up a personal or business account.

Feel free to leave feedback and don't forget to press (L)🔥

Follow me on https://www.instagram.com/ui.dhika/?hl=en
Thanks a lot ❤️

