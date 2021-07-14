Digital Wallet Dashboard

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello Everyone! 👋
Check out my new exploration of the Dashboard version of the Digital Wallet. This dashboard is useful for those of you who want to easily manage your personal or business finances online. You can see on the right that there is a button to set up a personal or business account.
Feel free to leave feedback and don't forget to press (L)🔥
Follow me on https://www.instagram.com/ui.dhika/?hl=en
Thanks a lot ❤️