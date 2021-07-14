Gopal Chandra Das

Fashion App

Gopal Chandra Das
Gopal Chandra Das
  • Save
Fashion App clean ux cart fashion ios app more screen exploration colorful brand ecommerce gradients clothes product minimal ios interface app ui filter
Download color palette

Hello Guys!
Here I shows you my newest e-commerce related design exploration on Fashion store mobile app.
Hope you will like it, thanks to all!

Fell free to give some feedback.
Press "L" to like it.
--------------------
I am available for new projects
gopaldas381010@gmail.com

Gopal Chandra Das
Gopal Chandra Das

More by Gopal Chandra Das

View profile
    • Like