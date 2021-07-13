Daily UI #014 • Countdown Timer

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Daily UI # 014
Hey guys 👋
That challenge was to create a countdown timer.
I had the idea to create a Pomodoro timer. This study method has always helped me to focus on my tasks and be more productive, so the goal was to motivate the user by dividing the process into stages!
