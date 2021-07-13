Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Karina Rosamilia Joyce

Daily UI #014 • Countdown Timer

Daily UI #014 • Countdown Timer pomodoro countdown timer dailyui uxdesign uidesign
Daily UI # 014

Hey guys 👋
That challenge was to create a countdown timer.

I had the idea to create a Pomodoro timer. This study method has always helped me to focus on my tasks and be more productive, so the goal was to motivate the user by dividing the process into stages!

Leave your opinion here in the comments!

Posted on Jul 13, 2021
