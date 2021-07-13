LunarLab

SPENDiD

LunarLab
LunarLab
Hire Me
  • Save
SPENDiD design uxdesign ux ui mobile app app design
SPENDiD design uxdesign ux ui mobile app app design
SPENDiD design uxdesign ux ui mobile app app design
SPENDiD design uxdesign ux ui mobile app app design
SPENDiD design uxdesign ux ui mobile app app design
SPENDiD design uxdesign ux ui mobile app app design
Download color palette
  1. coverpage.png
  2. 2-screens.png
  3. 3-screens.png
  4. before.png
  5. after-spendid.png
  6. styleguide.png

SPENDiD eliminates the pain and anxiety of making financial decisions by helping people make confident choices with awareness, clarity, peace of mind. Offering an addictively simple, peer-comparative “done for you” budgeting experience and valuable cash-flow health scores, SPENDiD provides autonomous finance using simple, peer-guided budget creation and refinement that empowers people to attain financial success.

Read the case study.

Get in Touch
About | Services | Contact Us

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2021
LunarLab
LunarLab
Welcome dreamers.
Hire Me

More by LunarLab

View profile
    • Like