Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Kalpana Tripathy

Logo & Banner Design for GirlSense Youtube Channel

Kalpana Tripathy
Kalpana Tripathy
  • Save
Logo & Banner Design for GirlSense Youtube Channel logo branding ui design
Download color palette

The logo and complementing banner for social media and Youtube brand presence was designed for GirlSense youtube channel. The brand wanted a brand identity that can represent the charm and enchantment of a girl, flare of a youth, and inspire towards a fashionista lifestyle.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2021
Kalpana Tripathy
Kalpana Tripathy

More by Kalpana Tripathy

View profile
    • Like