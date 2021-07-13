Kalpana Tripathy

Logo for Simplonomics Brand (Youtube & Social Media)

This logo was designed for Simplonomics brand for their Youtube channel and Social media presence. The brand wanted something to represent simplicity yet convey the sophistication nature of their channel content. The logo was designed keeping that in mind.

Posted on Jul 13, 2021
